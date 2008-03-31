Duran’s Monster Week Earns Her Big West Honors

Senior Ventura native hit .381 for the week, with two homers and team-leading nine RBIs.

UCSB third baseman Tisha Duran earned her second Big West Conference Player of the Week honors of the season after posting an impressive week at the plate for the Gauchos. UCSB went 5-2 during its spring break games, including a three-game sweep in the conference-opening series against UC Riverside.

Duran, a senior from Ventura College and Buena High, kicked off her week with a couple of hits, a home run and two RBIs in a doubleheader against No. 1-ranked UCLA. The following day, she added a couple of RBIs, a double and a run scored in a twinbill sweep of Cal State Bakersfield.

Duran saved her best for UCSB’s conference-opening series against Riverside. In the opener, she walked twice and scored twice in the Gauchos’ tight 7-6 win. She then knocked in three runs and added a home run in the second game of the three-game set. She wrapped up the series with a 2-for-3, two RBI effort to propel the Gauchos to a 3-1 win in the series finale.

For the week, Duran batted .381 (8-for-21) with two home runs, a team-leading nine RBIs, six runs scored, and a pair of doubles and walks.

The Gauchos will continue their Big West schedule this weekend when they host Cal Poly for a three-game series. Saturday’s doubleheader begins at noon at Campus Diamond.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB’s assistant media relations director.