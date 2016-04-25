Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Dustin Demeter, Erica Schroeder Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 25, 2016 | 3:29 p.m.

Dustin Demeter of Dos Pueblos had the baseball game of a lifetime and Erica Schroeder of San Marcos continued to tear it up on the track last weekend.

Erica Schroeder, San Marcos track.
Dustin Demeter, Dos Pueblos baseball

The performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

The University of Hawaii-bound Demeter went on a tear against Buena, blasting three homers and driving in seven runs during a 13-5 victory that put the Chargers back in first place in the Channel League.

Schroeder captured the demanding 800-1600 double at the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships last Saturday at Carpinteria. The junior running sensation set meet records in both races, clocking 2:16.25 in the 800 and 4:57.19 in the 1600, breaking the marks of Kristen Trichler of San Marcos (2003) and Addi Zerrenner of Dos Pueblos (2012), respectively.

The athletes receiving honorable mention accolades include Jenny Nnoli (San Marcos track), Natasha Feshbach (Santa Barbara High  track), Jade Sinskul (Dos Pueblos softball), Addison Seale, (SBCC swimming), Kiasa Salgado (Santa Barbara High boys track),  David Martinez (Carpinteria baseball) and Chris Jones (Dos Puebos boys track).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

