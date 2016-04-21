Dustin Demeter Goes Off for 3 Homers in Dos Pueblos Rout of Buena

Baseball

Dustin Demeter powered the Dos Pueblos baseball back into first place in the Channel League on Thursday, blasting three home runs in a 13-5 victory at windy Buena.

The Hawaii-bound Demeter went 4 for 5 and drove in seven runs for the Chargers (14-6), who moved back into first place in the league at 4-2. Buena fell to 5-3.

Peter Appel homered and 3-4 and Josh Feldhaus went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs. The Chargers banged out 15 hits.

Gio Macias started on the mound for DP and allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings. Austin Bull pitched 1.1 innings and picked up the win.

