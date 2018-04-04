Dwight Clay Coffin, 1938-2017

Posted on September 7, 2017 | 2:05 p.m.

Source: Ted Mayr Funeral Home

Dwight Clay Coffin died on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara of natural causes.

Dwight was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Evansville, Ind., to Ruth Robertson Clay and Dwight DeWitt Coffin. He grew up in Flora and Rock Island, Ill., and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1956. He attended DePauw University and graduated from University of Pittsburgh.

Dwight had a brilliant career as a human resources executive, first with Chase Manhattan Bank and then, for 40 years, at Continental Grain Company in New York City.

He lived in Upper Montclair, N.J., and Greenwich, Conn., and was actively involved in a broad array of community organizations and church activities in numerous leadership and board capacities.

Dwight retired to Santa Barbara in 2001 and has been very active in the community serving as president of the Ensemble Theatre Company Board, a docent at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, a sponsor for the Music Academy of the West, member of the Resident's Council at Casa Dorinda, and an active member of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito.

He was passionate about the arts and helped lead significant building projects at Ensemble Theatre and All Saints. His family and friends will miss his energy, enthusiasm and wit.

Dwight is survived by his son John C. Coffin (Mary) of Atlanta, GA; stepsons Thomas M. Day (Maggie) of West Hampton, NY., and William C. Day (Aimee) of Boulder, CO; and five grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother Richard (Hal) Coffin of Montecito, CA, and Ruth Baxter of Denver, CO. He is preceded in death by his wives Charlsa Gaskin Coffin and Carol (Tina) Elsaesser Coffin.

A memorial service took place Sept. 3 at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Ensemble Theatre Company or All Saints Church.

Arrangements by Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.