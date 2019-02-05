Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 5 , 2019, 12:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Dwight Murphy Park in Line for a Dramatic Makeover

Plans call for a universally accessible playground, and new soccer, baseball fields

A proposed dramatic redesign and overhaul to Dwight Murphy Park in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A proposed dramatic redesign and overhaul to Dwight Murphy Park in Santa Barbara would include a multi-sport synthetic turf field with lighting and fencing, a youth baseball field, and a universally accessible playground. (Contributed rendition.)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 4, 2019 | 9:49 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara is planning a dramatic redesign and overhaul to Dwight Murphy Park near the waterfront.

A master plan calls for a multi-sport synthetic turf field with lighting and fencing, a youth baseball field, a universally accessible playground, a fitness area, restrooms, and increased street parking and pedestrian enhancements. 

The City Council last week voted 6-0 to create a project development and fundraising agreement with the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation to move forward with the proposed park improvements. The council is set to vote on the terms of that agreement later this spring.

The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing global awareness of spinal muscular atrophy.

The city already paid RRM Design Group $140,000 to develop a master plan for the park.

In addition, the city's Parks and Recreation Department would like to spend $500,000 in capital funds for the next stage of project design and permitting, which is proposed for 2020.

The city would then pursue construction of the multi-million-dollar program as it obtains funding through grants and city funds.

"There is such a need and desire to be a more inclusive community," said Victoria Strong, whose daughter, Gwendolyn, died of the disease in 2015.

Strong said nearly 25 million Americans have at least one member of their family with a disability, making it the largest minority group.

"Yet public playgrounds only reach the bare minimum in accessibility," she said. "The vision we have for the playground is so much more than wheelchair accessibility. We imagine a space of wonder and delight for everyone."

She said the space will be barrier free, sensory rich, innovative and fun.

A proposed dramatic redesign and overhaul to Dwight Murphy Park in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A proposed dramatic redesign and overhaul to Dwight Murphy Park in Santa Barbara would include a multi-sport synthetic turf field with lighting and fencing, a youth baseball field, and a universally accessible playground. (Contributed rendition.)

A universal playground can be magical and life changing, she added.

"We see a playground that is an opportunity to create a microcosm of what we hope to see in the world, a space to bring people together and celebrate diversity, differences, acceptance, learning and joy, " Strong said. "We can't wait to see children of all abilities playing side by side."

The city acquired the land for the park in 1925.  Dwight Murphy Field currently houses a grass soccer field, a small playground, public restrooms, an outdoor fitness gym, a youth baseball/softball field, and a parking lot.

Older concrete structures containing locker rooms, showers, and a snack bar are outdated and closed to the public due to the need for extensive code-compliant upgrades.

The soccer field is used daily and the Pony Baseball League uses the other side for practices.

Parks and Recreation Commission member Beebe Longstreet said she is excited about the accessible playground and that "we need this field."

"The whole infrastructure of this park is old and tired," Longstreet said. "It is well-used and well-loved."

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said she wholeheartedly supports the project.

"Especially the play area being accessible to all," she said. "I see that as being a huge benefit. I wish it could happen faster. This is something our community really needs."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 