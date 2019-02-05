Santa Barbara’s Dwight Murphy Park in Line for a Dramatic Makeover

The city of Santa Barbara is planning a dramatic redesign and overhaul to Dwight Murphy Park near the waterfront.

A master plan calls for a multi-sport synthetic turf field with lighting and fencing, a youth baseball field, a universally accessible playground, a fitness area, restrooms, and increased street parking and pedestrian enhancements.

The City Council last week voted 6-0 to create a project development and fundraising agreement with the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation to move forward with the proposed park improvements. The council is set to vote on the terms of that agreement later this spring.

The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing global awareness of spinal muscular atrophy.

The city already paid RRM Design Group $140,000 to develop a master plan for the park.

In addition, the city's Parks and Recreation Department would like to spend $500,000 in capital funds for the next stage of project design and permitting, which is proposed for 2020.

The city would then pursue construction of the multi-million-dollar program as it obtains funding through grants and city funds.

"There is such a need and desire to be a more inclusive community," said Victoria Strong, whose daughter, Gwendolyn, died of the disease in 2015.

Strong said nearly 25 million Americans have at least one member of their family with a disability, making it the largest minority group.

"Yet public playgrounds only reach the bare minimum in accessibility," she said. "The vision we have for the playground is so much more than wheelchair accessibility. We imagine a space of wonder and delight for everyone."

She said the space will be barrier free, sensory rich, innovative and fun.

A universal playground can be magical and life changing, she added.

"We see a playground that is an opportunity to create a microcosm of what we hope to see in the world, a space to bring people together and celebrate diversity, differences, acceptance, learning and joy, " Strong said. "We can't wait to see children of all abilities playing side by side."

The city acquired the land for the park in 1925. Dwight Murphy Field currently houses a grass soccer field, a small playground, public restrooms, an outdoor fitness gym, a youth baseball/softball field, and a parking lot.

Older concrete structures containing locker rooms, showers, and a snack bar are outdated and closed to the public due to the need for extensive code-compliant upgrades.

The soccer field is used daily and the Pony Baseball League uses the other side for practices.

Parks and Recreation Commission member Beebe Longstreet said she is excited about the accessible playground and that "we need this field."

"The whole infrastructure of this park is old and tired," Longstreet said. "It is well-used and well-loved."

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said she wholeheartedly supports the project.

"Especially the play area being accessible to all," she said. "I see that as being a huge benefit. I wish it could happen faster. This is something our community really needs."

