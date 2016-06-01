Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:34 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dying Trees Create Additional Fire Hazards for Santa Barbara County

Stress of the ongoing drought, bark beetle infestations are causing trees to die all over California

Trees in Santa Barbara County are showing signs of severe stress due to the continuing drought.
Trees in Santa Barbara County are showing signs of severe stress due to the continuing drought. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 1, 2016 | 9:37 p.m.

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County face an additional challenge this fire season — dead and dying trees.

Rising temperatures, bark beetle infestations and drought have created a tree mortality epidemic across California, according to United States Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen.

More than 40 million trees have died in California’s national forests since 2010. Trees are more vulnerable to insects and disease because extreme drought conditions have plagued them, according to Madsen.

Lack of ground moisture weakens a tree's defense system by decreasing sap production, which is an important function to provide nutrition and protect against invading insects.

“These standing dead trees have created hazards across the forest, campgrounds and surrounding communities. They present a risk to visitors, employees along roads, trails and utility corridors,” Madsen said.

Los Padres National Forest officials plan to reduce hazardous trees in areas along trails and campgrounds across approximately 1.75 million acres of central California’s coast and mountain ranges.

Madsen said there are no anticipated forest closures, however, officials will increase the level of fire restrictions during the summer season based on vegetation or moisture readings in live fuels.

“When the moisture level dips below a certain percentage we will implement higher level restrictions that will limit and prohibit campfires and open-fire cooking in the campgrounds,” he said.

While campground fires are currently permitted, Madsen said visitors are reminded to take into account weather conditions and wind patterns.

Dead and dying plants also pose a significant threat to communities and fire responders if a wildfire occurs in fire hazard severity areas.

Drying and dead vegetation in Santa Barbara County creates a threat for wildfire hazard areas. Click to view larger
Drying and dead vegetation in Santa Barbara County creates a threat for wildfire hazard areas.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“Hazardous standing trees add more fuel to fires, causing them to burn hotter and faster," Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Trees with severe mortality include a variety of pines, native coast live oak and eucalyptus trees.

“What we are finding as the tree starts to brown at the top, is the whole tree could be brown and dead in about 90 days,” said Kerry Kellogg, wildland fire specialist at the Montecito Fire Protection District. 

Dried vegetation north of Highway 192 and areas close to the foothills are high risk fire zones on the South Coast, Kellogg said. 

In California, homeowners are responsible for inspecting and maintaining trees on their property. The cost of a removing tree increases if the tree is allowed to continue to rot and become unstable.

Trees limbs in contact with overhead power lines pose a serious hazard and householders are urged to call Southern California Edison to have them removed, Kellogg said. 

After June 1, the Montecito Fire Protection District staff will start the process of individual property evaluation of dead trees.

The staff plans to inspect vegetation based on any dead tree that is a potential fire threat to the area or blocks the public and first responders.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 