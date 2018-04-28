Dylan Chappell Named to County Architectural Review Board

Dylan Chappell, principal of Dylan Chappell Architects of Carpinteria, recently was appointed to the Santa Barbara County Board of Architectural Review.

In his capacity as a board member representing District 1 (Supervisor Salud Carbajal’s district), Chappell is responsible for enhancing the exterior appearance of buildings, structures or signs and preventing harmful effects of such exteriors as well as conserving the value of buildings and encouraging the most appropriate use of land within the unincorporated portion of Santa Barbara County.

“I look forward to serving the community and making Santa Barbara County an even more desirable place to live,” said Chappell, who earned his degree in architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. “I’m new to the public sector, so my first order of business is listening and learning.”

The Board of Architectural Review normally meets on the first and third Fridays of each month in Santa Barbara at the County Engineering Building. Click here for more information.

— Amy Orozco is a publicist representing Dylan Chappell Architects.