Dylan Elliott Hits 100-Goal Mark in Dos Pueblos Win

Water Polo

Dylan Elliott reached the 100-goal mark for the season, and Dos Pueblos exploded for 10 goals in the first half en route to a 15-10 non-league water polo win over visiting Esperanza on Saturday.

Elliott tallied six goals in the game, giving him 104 in 22 games this season. He added two steals and an assist.

Sophomore Wyatt Meckelborg played a solid game, scoring three goals, recording two assists and three steals. Freshman Ethan Parrish added two goals, two assists and two steals.

The Chargers got out to a fast start, scoring six goals in the first period. They added four in the second and shut out Esperanza in the period to take a 10-2 halftime lead.

Ben Cable and Angus Goodner combined for six saves in the game, and Cable had three assists in two quarters of playing time.

Dos Pueblos is 12-10 on the season.

