Dylan Kelley Dominates Pitman at San Luis Obispo Tournament

Baseball

Dylan Kelley pitched a six-inning complete game, and the Dos Pueblos romped to a 13-1 baseball win over Turlock-Pitman in its second game of the San Luis Obispo Tournament on Thursday morning.

Kelley struck out nine and allowed one unearned run in notching is fourth win of the season.

The senior also produced at the plate, going 2 for 4, with a double and RBI.

Isaac Coffey paced a potent offense, belting two doubles, going 3-4 and driving three runs. Chris Abbott was 2 for 3 with a triple and a RBI, and Charlie Cuykendall was 2-3 with a double and RBI.

The Chargers (10-2) return to action later Thursday against Templeton.