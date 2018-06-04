Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Dylan Kelley, Elle Smith, Matt Mills, Allie Jones Presented Athlete of the Week Awards

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 2, 2018 | 2:37 p.m.

Two weeks worth of Athlete of the Week award winners were honored at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Dylan Kelley, Dos Pueblos baseball Click to view larger
Elle Smith, Cate track & field. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos baseball player Dylan Kelley and Cate track & field athlete Elle Smith were recognized for their performances from last week.

The winners from two weeks ago were San Marcos track & field standout Allie Jones and San Marcos swimmer Matt Mills.

Mills, a junior, won the 50 and 100 freestyle races (22.21 seconds and 48.45, respectively) and anchored the Royals’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victories in a Channel League dual meet against Dos Pueblos.

Allie Jones, San Marcos track & field. Click to view larger
Matt Mills, San Marcos swimming. Click to view larger
The Stanford-bound Jones set a record in the 100 hurdles at the Santa Barbara Easter Relays. The senior clocked 14.04 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 14.44. One of the top prep multi-event performers in the state, Jones cleared 5-2 in the high jump for second place and threw the shot put 33-06 for third place in the meet at SBCC.

Cate’s Smith, who recently received All-CIF honors in basketball, won the 100- and 200-meter sprints in a dual meet against Carpinteria.

Kelley had a big week for the DP baseball team, leading the Chargers to the championship at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougar Classic.

The senior pitched five innings, went 4 for 5 and homered in a 14-8 victory over Rancho Cucamonga in the championship game. In an earlier tournament win, he went 3 for 4 with a double and he pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit, no walks while striking out seven.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

