Dylan Kelley, Kevin Barker Pitch Dos Pueblos to Doubleheader Sweep

Baseball

Dos Pueblos got solid pitching performances from Dylan Kelley and Kevin Barker in a baseball doubleheader sweep of Oxnard on Wednesday on the road.

Kelley allowed one run in six innings in a 6-2 win in the opener. Barker gave up one run in an 8-3 victory in the nightcap.

At the plate, Darby Naughton went 2-for-3 with a RBI, Isaac Coffey tripled and drove in a run and Mason Boelter hit a run-scoring double in the first game.

Davey Demeter was the hitting star in the second game, going 4-4 with a double and RBI. Coffey drove in a pair of runs and Colter Nisbet hit a RBI double.

The Chargers improve to 12-5-1 and return to Channel League play next Wednesday against Ventura at home.

