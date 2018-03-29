Dylan Kelley’s Pitching, Hitting Lead Dos Pueblos to Title at Cougar Classic

Dylan Kelley pitched five innings, homered and went 4 for 5 with the bat to lead Dos Pueblos to a 14-8 baseball victory over host Rancho Cucamonga to claim the championship of the Cougar Classic on Thursday.

The Chargers went 4-0 in the tournament and improved to 8-2 on the season.

Kelley allowed three runs in his five innings of work. He helped himself at the plate with four hits and got support from Jed Donelan, Evan Kling and Chris Abbott, who all collected three hits apiece.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Wednesday with a non-league game at Fountain Valley.

