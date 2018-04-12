Dylan Kelley’s Solid Pitching Leads Dos Pueblos Past St. Bonaventure

Baseball

Dos Pueblos capitalized on a pair of St. Bonaventure throwing errors and got a solid pitching performance from Dylan Kelley to beat St. Bonaventure, 2-1, in a non-league baseball game on Thursday.

It was the 13th straight win for the Chargers, who are 14-2 on the season.

Kelley pitched five innings and allowed one run while striking out eight. Nico Martinez pitched the final two innings to earn the save.

The Chargers scored a run in the first inning. Jed Donelan singled, advanced to third on Evan Kling's double and came home on a throwing error.

The winning run came in the fourth as Drew Darke went to third on a double by Charlie Cuykendall and scored on an overthrow.

Caleb Severson, Luke Roberts had singles for the Chargers.