Dylan Ledbetter Gives Solid Outing in Dos Pueblos Victory

Baseball

David Leon and Luke Roberts each had three hits and a stolen base to pace Dos Pueblos to a 3-2 baseball win over visiting Saugus in an Easton Tournament game on Thursday.

Parker Ledbetter went 2 for 2 with a double.

DP's hitting helped support the pitching of Dylan Ledbetter. He went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs while striking out two and earned the win.

Mason Boelter threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out a batter to earn the save.

The Chargers (2-1-1) play at Santa Barbara on Friday in the Channe League opener.