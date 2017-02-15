Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:44 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Dylan Streett is Clutch Down Stretch in Bishop Diego Playoff Win

Nick Martel of Bishop Diego drives past a Nipomo defender for a basket during the Cardinals’ CIF 4A victory (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 15, 2017 | 10:30 p.m.

Dylan Streett was a handful for Nipomo, as the Bishop Diego junior scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter in leading the Cardinals to a 68-55 victory in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday at the Brick House.

Streett went on a personal 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

"Streett was a monster for us inside, no one on their team could guard him." Bishop coach James Coronado said. "I kept trying to get him to pick his spots so he wouldn't have to score against two or three guys. Our shooters space the floor for him. so he just has to let the game come to him. When he does that, we are very difficult to beat."

Will Goodwin scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half and Mitch Cota added 12 for the Cardinals.

Daniel Hyun led Nipomo with 22 points.

"We definitely did not play our smartest basketball of the season, but we hung in there and made a few keys plays down the stretch that we needed," said Coronado.

The Cardinals (15-8) play either Pasadena Poly or Vista del Lago in the second round on Friday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

