Dylan Streett’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Bishop Diego Over Santa Clara

Boys Basketball

Dylan Streett hit a buzzer-beating shot to lift Bishop Diego's boys basketball team to a 58-56 Frontier League win over Santa Clara on Friday at the Brick House gym.

The Cardinals fell behind by eight points with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Streett led a comeback.

He scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our team unity is what won us this game," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "The fellas just hung together until the final buzzer, and once again, Dylan came through and was willing to do whatever we needed."

Will Goodwin led Bishop and all scorers in the game with 18 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the final two minutes. Ivan Barocio led the Saints with 17 points.

"I felt this was our best team game all season," Coronado said. "I could sense our guys coming together as a team, and I know they did not want to lose this game."

