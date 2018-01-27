Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Dylan Streett’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Bishop Diego Over Santa Clara

Dylan Streett knocked down the game-winning shot for Bishop Diego at the buzzer against Santa Clara. Click to view larger
Dylan Streett knocked down the game-winning shot for Bishop Diego at the buzzer against Santa Clara. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 27, 2018 | 9:52 a.m.

Dylan Streett hit a buzzer-beating shot to lift Bishop Diego's boys basketball team to a 58-56 Frontier League win over Santa Clara on Friday at the Brick House gym.

The Cardinals fell behind by eight points with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Streett led a comeback.

Will Goodwin led the Cardinals with 19 points. Click to view larger
Will Goodwin led the Cardinals with 19 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk)

He scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our team unity is what won us this game," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "The fellas just hung together until the final buzzer, and once again, Dylan came through and was willing to do whatever we needed."

Will Goodwin led Bishop and all scorers in the game with 18 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the final two minutes. Ivan Barocio led the Saints with 17 points.

"I felt this was our best team game all season," Coronado said. "I could sense our guys coming together as a team, and I know they did not want to lose this game." 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 