Dylan Vincent’s Goal Lifts Cate Lacrosse Past Stevenson

Dylan Vincent scored the game-winning goal for Cate in a 7-6 boys lacrosse win over Stevenson School of Pebble Beach.

Vincent and Will Bowlin each scored three goals to lead the Rams.

On the defensive end of the field, the man-down unit weathered penalty after penalty, finishing with an impressive six of seven stops, said coach Andrew MacDonnell.

Goalie Peter Bulkley Armas made eight saves to earn his third win of the season.

MacDonnell praised midfielder Ben Jessup, Charlie Heyman and Will Anderson.

The Rams play at Thacher on Tuesday.

