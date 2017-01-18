Boys Soccer
Dylan Young Has Hat Trick in Laguna Blanca Rout
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2017 | 2:41 p.m.
Dylan Young scored three goals and had an assist, and top-ranked Laguna Blanca rolled to a 7-1 Condor League win over Oak Grove on Wednesday.
Henry Farrell added two goals, as the Owls roared to a 5-0 lead by halftime.
Laguna Blanca is the No. 1 team in CIF-SS Division 7.
