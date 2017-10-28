Dyslexia Dialogue Looks at Benefits of Assistive Technology

Students with dyslexia can benefit from the use of assistive technology. November’s Dyslexia Dialogue, hosted by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Dyslexia Santa Barbara, will focus on creative uses of technology to help struggling readers.

The workshop meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and is open to the public. Please note there is a date change from Nov. 1.

Featured guest is Jennifer Williams, an assistive technology trainer and consultant for individuals with dyslexia or dysgraphia.

As a parent of an 11-year old dyslexic son, Williams' mission to gain access to the general education curriculum has led her to embrace the world of technology.

A member of the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators, as well at the International Dyslexia Association, Williams will share her knowledge in how to apply the best in technology and innovative approaches to help dyslexic students.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about apps for note-taking, spelling, digitizing worksheets, and providing assistance in reading, writing and math using computers, tablets and mobile devices.

Dyslexia affects up to 1 in 5, and is often the reason students unexpectedly struggle in the classroom, but it is widely misunderstood.

The library workshop can help tutors, parents and community members to learn more about how to support their students with dyslexia with assistive technology.

The event is supported by Team Read, a joint project of Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program, the community group Dyslexia Santa Barbara ([email protected]), and an Adult Education Block Grant administered by SBCC.

For more information, call 564-5619 or email [email protected]



Coming next month in the Dyslexia Dialogue series: A parenting discussion with Joe Newman, author of Raising Lions, at 6:30 p..m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Newman will focus on the particular challenges and anxiety that come with parenting a strong-willed child who may be experiencing difficulties in school. For more information about Newman, visit www.raisinglions.com.



Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System is at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg for Santa Barbara Public Library System.