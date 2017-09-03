Understand Rules for Teaching Students With Dyslexia

Two years ago, the California Legislature passed AB1369 requiring the state Department of Education to bring together a coalition of teachers, parents and experts to build new guidelines for educating students with dyslexia.

Dyslexia Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library will host a free, back-to-school presentation covering the newly released dyslexia guidelines from the Department of Education at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, one in five people will have dyslexia, making it the most common learning disability.

Dyslexia affects individuals almost equally across cultural, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. However, English learners often are identified as having dyslexia much later in comparison to their peers who are primary English speakers.

In Santa Barbara County, one-third of students are English learners, making dyslexia education and awareness of particular importance as a social justice issue.

Those attending the library event can learn more about dyslexia, as well as how schools and the education code serve students. The presentation will speak to dyslexia intervention and remediation, including available support, assignment and testing accommodations, and instructional reading.

Resources are not only for students with dyslexia and their families, but also for teachers, education professionals, and the wider community.

The new guidelines includes chapters such as Pre-Service and In-Services Preparation for Educators, Screening and Assessment of Dyslexia, and Information for Parents and Guardians.

To read the California Department of Education's new Dyslexia Guidelines, go to http://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/se/ac/documents/cadyslexiaguidelines.pdf.



Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.