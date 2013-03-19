Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Surprising Guilty Plea Entered in Teen’s Slaying

A day after withdrawing one guilty plea, Cody Lane Miller agrees to longer prison term

By Patrick S. Pemberton, San Luis Obispo County Tribune | March 19, 2013 | 5:40 p.m.

A day after he withdrew his guilty plea in the Dystiny Myers murder case, Cody Lane Miller entered another one Tuesday — this time for a longer prison term.

In a second day of surprise developments in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Miller pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced moments later to life without the possibility of parole in connection with the slaying of the 15-year-old Santa Maria teen.

Afterward, his attorney said Miller felt his previous plea deal — a guilty plea in exchange for a term of 39 years and four months to life in prison — was too easy.

“He believes that he does not deserve forgiveness,” said his attorney, Gael Mueller.

Miller and four others were charged in the Sept. 26, 2010, killing of Myers.

The plea occurred during a break in the trial of Rhonda Maye Wisto and her son, Frank Jacob York, who are on trial for Myers’ murder.

After Miller entered his plea, Myers’ mother and grandmother were allowed to make statements. Reading from a Bible scripture, Aileen Myers, the victim’s mother, said she does not forgive Miller.

“I hope you rot in hell,” she said.

Speaking to the family, Miller said he understood.

“I really am sorry,” he said as Aileen Myers stared at him, shaking her head.

Mueller said Miller would never have been involved were it not for his meth use.

“He is basically a very religious person, and the drugs took him away from that,” she said.

Miller will not testify in the Wisto and York trial. After getting attacked by some of the other defendants on the night of the murder, Mueller said, Miller suffered a serious concussion that impacted his memory of that night.

“What he remembers is he did some awful, awful thing.”

— Patrick S. Pemberton is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

