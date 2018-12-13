Romaine E. Coli Outbreak Partially Linked to Adam Bros. Farms in Santa Maria, FDA Says

An investigation into an E.coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce has been linked to the Adam Bros. Farms, but the discovery doesn’t fully explain the source of the contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

“Today, we’re announcing that we’ve identified a positive sample result for the outbreak strain in the sediment of a local irrigation reservoir used by a single farm owned and operated by Adam Bros. Farms in Santa Barbara County,” the agency said in a written statement.

The FDA will send investigators back to the farm for further sampling.

Adam Bros. Farms, led by the fifth-generation of family members, has its headquarters on Sinton Road near Santa Maria. One of the brothers involved in the business is Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam.

A woman who answered the phone at Adam Bros. Farms said they had no comment.

Federal regulators said the finding doesn’t solve the mystery of the contamination source for the illnesses, and the investigation will continue to narrow down any common aspects between Adam Bros. Farms and others.

“While the analysis of the strain found in the people who got ill and the sediment in one of this farm’s water sources is a genetic match, our traceback work suggests that additional romaine lettuce shipped from other farms could also likely be implicated in the outbreak," the FDA said. “Therefore, the water from the reservoir on this single farm doesn’t fully explain what the common source of the contamination is.

“We are continuing to investigate what commonalities there could be from multiple farms in the region that could explain this finding in the water, and potentially the ultimate source of the outbreak,” the FDA added.

Adam Bros. Farms is cooperating with the FDA in the investigation, and federal officials confirmed the farm hasn’t shipped any romaine lettuce since Nov. 20, federal authorities said.

“The company has committed to recalling products that may have come into contact with the agricultural water reservoir, and we are working with the farm to determine how the contamination occurred and what corrective actions they would need to take before their next growing season,” the FDA said.

As of Dec. 13, the investigation yielded records from five restaurants in four different states that have identified 11 distributors, nine growers, and eight farms as potential sources of contaminated romaine lettuce, according to the FDA.

“Currently, no single establishment is in common across the investigated supply chains,” the FDA said. “This indicates that although we have identified a positive sample from one farm to date, the outbreak may not be explained by a single farm, grower, harvester, or distributor.”

The outbreak has led to 59 people becoming ill in 15 states, with the last reported illness onset date being Nov. 16.

By Nov. 23, the FDA Produce Safety Network, the Centers for Disease Control, the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Food and Agriculture deployed teams to inspect locations in California that were identified through the traceback investigation.

The teams visited farms and lettuce cooling facilities, where they collected hundreds of samples for lab testing of soil, water, equipment and other surfaces. The majority of these results have tested negative for the outbreak strain.

As it launched the investigation, the FDA also warned consumers to avoid romaine lettuce from Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties.

Romaine lettuce harvested outside California does not appear to be related to the current outbreak, and the product has returned to the shelves sporting labels showing the origin and date of harvest.

