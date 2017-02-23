Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

E.J. Dionne Jr. to Discuss: Make America Empathetic Again

By Ciara Klerekoper for Walter H. Capps Center | February 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Make America Empathetic Again: The Challenges of the Next Four Years is the title of a talk by Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The free lecture is presented by the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB. For information, call 893-2317.

Regarding the talk, the Capps Center says:

We are a country in which a majority of people who voted for one candidate in 2016 don’t know anybody who voted for the other.

We have a president who divided the country in a way that lost him the popular vote but gave him a narrow electoral college victory. A great many Americans are fearful of what his presidency will bring.

At the same time, many different kinds of Americans feel shortchanged by an economy that treats different groups in different regions very differently.

Are we becoming a nation in which some of us find it impossible to empathize with others among our fellow citizenships — not only when the problems involved are different, but also when they’re similar?

And are our religious institutions helping to heal these divides, or are they deepening them?

Dionne Jr. graduated from Harvard University and received a DPhil in sociology from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He joined the Wasington Post in 1990 and has been writing a column for the Post since 1993.

He is a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and a university professor in the Foundations of Democracy and Culture at Georgetown University, where he teaches in the McCourt School of Public Policy and the Government Department.

Dionne analyzes politics weekly on NPR’s All Things Considered and is a regular analyst for MSNBC. He is the author of six books. His Why Americans Hate Politics won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and was a National Book Award nominee.

— Ciara Klerekoper for Walter H. Capps Center.

 

