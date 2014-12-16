Need a Last-Minute Gift Idea? E-Gift Cards Available for SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Are you looking for last-minute gifts? This holiday season, surprise and delight your friends and family with the gift of learning and fun!

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning e-gift cards are a unique gift for the holidays and any occasion.

“With the holidays around the corner, we’re excited to offer the community the chance to give the gift of learning,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “Whether family or friends, CLL e-gift cards are the perfect gift for the lifelong learner in your life.”

With a CLL e-gift card, you can gift a series of classes or a one-time DIY workshop. This winter, the CLL offers something for everyone, for every interest and every schedule. CLL e-gift cards can be made out in any amount, and with over 50 classes under $50, CLL e-gift cards are the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

CLL e-gift cards are available to purchase online by clicking here or at the SBCC Schott or SBCC Wake Campus Information/Registration office.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.