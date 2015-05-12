Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

EA Games Founder Trip Hawkins Sets His Sights on Helping Entrepreneurs

The new Santa Barbara resident plans to develop an outreach and consulting business and will serve as an adviser for the UCSB Center for Digital Games Research

Trip Hawkins, a serial entrepreneur who founded EA Games, has recently settled in Santa Barbara, where he hopes to mentor and counsel young business owners.
Trip Hawkins, a serial entrepreneur who founded EA Games, has recently settled in Santa Barbara, where he hopes to mentor and counsel young business owners. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 12, 2015 | 8:35 p.m.

Charm and confidence are often associated with entrepreneurs, but some of the world’s best innovators are nerdy introverts — equally consumed with finding a new niche but less likely to actively communicate what they’re thinking.

Both can work, but each mentality comes with its own challenges.

Trip Hawkins knows a thing or two about succeeding with either personality. The founder of Electronic Arts — better known as EA Games — has been a CEO the past three decades at several companies, before that working alongside the late Apple Computer titan and CEO Steve Jobs.

Hawkins, 61, fell into the latter (geekier) category at first, later embracing his tendency toward natural-born leadership.

A desire to share his experiences is what drew Hawkins into the entrepreneur-consulting business, and a son attending UC Santa Barbara is what brought the serial inventor’s enterprise to Santa Barbara.

“I know a lot about what these guys are going through,” he told Noozhawk last week.

The Southern California native settled in the South Coast last month, having lived in the Silicon Valley area for most of his adult life after graduating from Stanford University.

Back then, Hawkins was one of 30 employees at the yet-to-breakout Apple Computer. He was marketing manager when the company perfected office and personal computers, growing to more than 4,000 employees by the time Hawkins left four years later.

He founded EA Games that same year in 1982, a video game company that conveniently required a computer platform.

“I had always planned on starting a video game company,” said Hawkins, who loves all things football and played the sport into college. “None of the (football games) were any good. Madden was my baby.”

EA Games created the first Madden NFL game, which is about to release its 16th edition. The Sims, EA SPORTS FIFA and many others followed.

Hawkins helped found two other companies — 3DO Company for video-game consoles and Digital Chocolate for mobile-device games — and serves on the board of directors for others, including mobile and technology game platform NativeX.

Work with the startup he launched three years ago, If You Can, directed Hawkins to get involved with the UCSB Center for Digital Games Research, since his company and the center emphasize education.

The If You Can app aims to strengthen children socially and emotionally, although he said teenagers and adults are welcome to use it.

“There’s so much that can be done with games,” said Hawkins, a big believer of integrating games into curriculum.

He will serve as one of the UCSB center’s advisers, providing guidance in his areas of expertise.

"We value Trip’s game industry experience and his expertise in game design," center director Debra Lieberman said.

Hawkins hopes to help entrepreneurs of all types both near and far, but he’s found a new fondness for local business. Those interested in his services can contact Hawkins at [email protected] or through his agent.

“Santa Barbara has the potential to strike the balance between work and play,” Hawkins said. “It’s a really unique place.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 