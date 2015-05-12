EA Games Founder Trip Hawkins Sets His Sights on Helping Entrepreneurs

The new Santa Barbara resident plans to develop an outreach and consulting business and will serve as an adviser for the UCSB Center for Digital Games Research

Charm and confidence are often associated with entrepreneurs, but some of the world’s best innovators are nerdy introverts — equally consumed with finding a new niche but less likely to actively communicate what they’re thinking.

Both can work, but each mentality comes with its own challenges.

Trip Hawkins knows a thing or two about succeeding with either personality. The founder of Electronic Arts — better known as EA Games — has been a CEO the past three decades at several companies, before that working alongside the late Apple Computer titan and CEO Steve Jobs.

Hawkins, 61, fell into the latter (geekier) category at first, later embracing his tendency toward natural-born leadership.

A desire to share his experiences is what drew Hawkins into the entrepreneur-consulting business, and a son attending UC Santa Barbara is what brought the serial inventor’s enterprise to Santa Barbara.

“I know a lot about what these guys are going through,” he told Noozhawk last week.

The Southern California native settled in the South Coast last month, having lived in the Silicon Valley area for most of his adult life after graduating from Stanford University.

Back then, Hawkins was one of 30 employees at the yet-to-breakout Apple Computer. He was marketing manager when the company perfected office and personal computers, growing to more than 4,000 employees by the time Hawkins left four years later.

He founded EA Games that same year in 1982, a video game company that conveniently required a computer platform.

“I had always planned on starting a video game company,” said Hawkins, who loves all things football and played the sport into college. “None of the (football games) were any good. Madden was my baby.”

EA Games created the first Madden NFL game, which is about to release its 16th edition. The Sims, EA SPORTS FIFA and many others followed.

Hawkins helped found two other companies — 3DO Company for video-game consoles and Digital Chocolate for mobile-device games — and serves on the board of directors for others, including mobile and technology game platform NativeX.

Work with the startup he launched three years ago, If You Can, directed Hawkins to get involved with the UCSB Center for Digital Games Research, since his company and the center emphasize education.

The If You Can app aims to strengthen children socially and emotionally, although he said teenagers and adults are welcome to use it.

“There’s so much that can be done with games,” said Hawkins, a big believer of integrating games into curriculum.

He will serve as one of the UCSB center’s advisers, providing guidance in his areas of expertise.

"We value Trip’s game industry experience and his expertise in game design," center director Debra Lieberman said.

Hawkins hopes to help entrepreneurs of all types both near and far, but he’s found a new fondness for local business. Those interested in his services can contact Hawkins at [email protected] or through his agent.

“Santa Barbara has the potential to strike the balance between work and play,” Hawkins said. “It’s a really unique place.”

