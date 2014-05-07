Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:08 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Eagle Scout Donates Clothing, Blankets to NICU at Marian Medical Center

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health of the Central Coast | May 7, 2014 | 1:33 p.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center, which along with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center are Dignity Health’s Central Coast hospitals, is pleased to announce the generous donation of infant clothing and supplies for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit infants by a local Eagle Scout.

Ethan John, a Boy Scout in Troop 86 of Santa Maria needed a project to earn the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting — the Eagle Scout.

After discussions with hospital staff about the continuing needs of the babies and families of the NICU, Ethan and his mother, Jolynn, decided to collect infant clothing and package it into individual gift boxes. After two months of collecting items for donation, he and his Scout leader and members of Troop 86 presented the staff and director of the NICU with 116 shoe boxes containing a new blanket, a cap and an outfit per box.

Upon presentation of the boxes, the group of young men had the opportunity to tour the NICU, and Ethan presented each baby and family with a gift box. Recipients of the gifts were grateful and showed their appreciation by offering hugs and thanks.

“Ethan is a remarkable young man; reaching the highest level in the Boy Scout organization and achieving his Eagle award is a feat very few young men in scouting attain,” said Nory Sargeant, director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “As part of his project he was responsible for organizing, raising funds and packaging all of the baby gifts he was able to prepare for our NICU babies. This true demonstration of generosity is appreciated by our staff, patients and their families.”

Marian’s 21-bed, Community Level (Level III) NICU is the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced Unit in the region. Board-certified neonatologists and expert neonatal staff care for critically-ill babies and their families.

Marian has an association with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Central California in Madera which provides the hospital with access to current and emerging medical treatments and therapies from within our facility.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.

 

