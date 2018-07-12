Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 9:49 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Eagle Scout Project Benefits Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association

For his Eagle Scout project, Boy Scout Connor Platt helped the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association replace equipment it lost in the January mudslide. (Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association photo)
By Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association | July 12, 2018 | 8:42 a.m.

The recent mudslide and its devastating damage hit close to home for so many. But for Connor Platt, a Boy Scout working toward the rank of Eagle Scout, it also was a unique opportunity to make a difference.

Among other requirements, the Scout must plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project to achieve the program’s highest ranking of Eagle Scout.

After learning that the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association had lost most of its equipment in the January mudslide, Platt did just that.

He contacted SBBA Director Paul Cronshaw, who was thrilled to work with Platt and readily offered a list of items needing to be replaced.

“Acting as the primary pollinator among insects, bees are an essential part of the environment. And with Santa Barbara County relying heavily on its agricultural industry, bees are a welcome and integral member of our community,” Cronshaw said. “Connor recognized this need, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of his hard work.”

By June 23, working at the Goleta Elks Lodge, Platt and Los Padres Council Troop 37 had built and stained 20 beehive stands. The stands serve several needs, including protection against disease caused by moisture, averting certain predators, and establishing necessary ventilation to control temperature and humidity in the hive.

“I was so excited to be able to help out the SB Beekeepers Association. We’re always hearing about how important it is to save the bees, and this project allowed me to help both the bees and a local nonprofit affected by the mudslide,” Platt said. “I encourage everyone to check out what they’re doing for the community.”

Founded in 2011, the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion and advancement of beekeeping through best practices, the education and mentoring of people about honey bees and beekeeping, and increasing public awareness of environmental concerns affecting honey bees. Click here for more information.

 

