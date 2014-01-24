For Eagle Scout Project, Dos Pueblos Student’s Going to Bat for Little League Challengers

Esteban Zepeda, a 17-year-old Dos Pueblos High School student, is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 26. He is working toward his Eagle Scout honor, the highest rank awarded to a Boy Scout. It takes earning 21 merit badges, holding numerous leadership positions and organizing a major service project to benefit the community.

Esteban has two younger brothers also in scouting, including Diego, who was born with Down syndrome, a developmental and intellectual disability.

“Although his development is slower than typical developing children, he has taught me a lot,” Esteban says. “Children with disabilities share the same dreams and enjoy the same games as any of us, and that is the inspiration for my project.”

For his Eagle project, Esteban is seeking community donations to provide a metal storage container to store the equipment and supplies for Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers at its ball fields in Goleta. It currently uses temporary storage units at locations around the city.

“It would be a great help to the volunteers to have their equipment easily assessable at the ball fields for their growing year-round programs," he says.

Challenger volunteers also instruct local community basketball, flag football, cheer, yoga, dance classes, summer camps and a host of special events.

The Challenger Division provides T-ball, baseball, and skill teams for children with a variety of disabilities, adapted to their abilities and special needs; including players in wheelchairs. Nearly 150 boys and girls age 4 through high-school with physical, developmental and/or intellectual challenges play in Ventura, Carpinteria, Goleta and a new location in Lompoc. Click here for more information about the program.

Esteban asks that you please consider making a donation towards a 20-foot metal storage container that meets their needs, including funds to paint and install a fan, vent system and shelving. His goal is to fundraise $2,500 for this project.

Donations can be mailed to: DPLL Challengers, P.O. Box 1243, Goleta, CA 93116 or donate online by clicking here.

Dos Pueblos Little League is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization and is happy to send you a donation receipt upon request. To expedite this process for the upcoming spring season, please call Challenger Director Retta Slay at 805.681.9165 if you can help Esteban with this project.

— Retta Slay is the director of Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers.