Eagles Founder Don Henley Announces SB Bowl Concert

Advice

Don Henley announces the “Cass County 2015,” which will make a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct 7 at 7 p.m.

Each ticket ordered online through Ticketmaster will receive a Cass County deluxe CD. Ticket buyers will receive an email notification to confirm the delivery details for their album.

Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin will open the show.

Advanced tickets went on sale to American Express® Cardmembers on Monday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.

Cass County, named for the Northeastern Texas county in which Henley was raised, will be available as a 12-song standard CD and digital album, as well as a 16-track deluxe version, which will be available on CD, digitally and as double-disc, 180 gram Vinyl LP.

The album is being released in the U.S. through Capitol Records.

A super deluxe version of the album will also be available in Don Henley’s official online store, including a 50-page booklet with exclusive photos, collector postcards, deluxe CD album, and the Vinyl (2-Disc 180 Gram). A limited number of bundles will also be offered, including a T-shirt and 12X12 lithograph.

Fans who preorder Cass County on iTunes will instantly receive downloads of “That Old Flame” and “Take A Picture of This.”

Cass County was produced by Don Henley and Stan Lynch, who also co-wrote 11 of the songs on the album and represents both Henley’s roots and the next stop on his creative journey.

He says, “I was born and raised in Texas. I'm a Southerner and a Texan, so this is a natural progression for me. It's who I am and where I come from.”

Recorded primarily in Nashville, Tenn. and Dallas, the album includes guest appearances from Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Mick Jagger, Martina McBride, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill and Dolly Parton.

When asked about making the album, Henley exclaimed, “I can truthfully say, I enjoyed making this record more than any record I’ve made in my career because of the people who participated.”

Don Henley, both as solo artist and as a member of the Eagles, has received many accolades, including eight Grammy awards and numerous gold and platinum records. He has also performed sold-out concert tours worldwide.

A respected, popular and critically celebrated musical artist, Henley is a founding member, vocalist and songwriter of the Eagles, which has become one of the most influential bands in America.

Henley’s solo career is acclaimed with such hits as "Dirty Laundry," "Heart Of The Matter," "Boys Of Summer," "The End Of The Innocence" and "All She Wants To Do Is Dance."

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and will receive the 2015 Kennedy Center honors later this year as a member of the Eagles.

Henley’s career as a musician and activist continues to evolve. In 1990, he founded the Walden Woods Project, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting the historic woods in Massachusetts where author/philosopher Henry David Thoreau first championed the concept of land conservation.

The project, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has protected vast tracts of Walden Woods from the threat of commercial development, has created a highly acclaimed environmental educational initiative for students and currently maintains the most important library of Thoreau-related research material in the world.

In addition, Henley founded the Caddo Lake Institute in his native East Texas, a privately operating foundation to act as an "ecosystem-specific" sponsoring entity, underwriting local wetland science and conservation education including cultural and ecological research and monitoring.

Henley also co-founded the Recording Artists' Coalition, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group formed to represent the interests of recording artists.

In the decades since the release of her debut album, Grammy-award winner Shawn Colvin has released a string of superlative albums and established an enduring reputation as one of America’s great live performers.

Her lasting appeal is due in part to her willingness to lay herself bare in song coupled with a wry wit and mesmerizing guitar playing.

Her forthcoming album Uncovered (Concord Records, Sept. 25) is the long-awaited follow-up to fan favorite Cover Girl.

On Uncovered, Colvin shines with sublime sensitivity, casting new light on an exquisitely curated collection of songs from some of the most admired writers in popular music history including Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Graham Nash and Robbie Robertson.

Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith (who produced Cover Girl) re-teams with Colvin to craft unhurried, rich renditions of these compositions, each one loving and heartfelt; an elegant tribute by a masterful interpreter.

Don’t miss your chance to see Don Henley with special guest Shawn Colvin at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 7.

Tickets range from $57 to $127, plus applicable service charges.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. ​Milpas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103, 805.962.7411.

General ticket sales begin on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. and can be found at the Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office or Walmart.

To charge by phone please call, 800.745.3000. Order online at www.ticketmaster.com

—Jessica Puchli is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Bowl.