Earl Armstrong Joins Foundation for SBCC Board of Directors

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for SBCC | August 21, 2013 | 4:12 p.m.

Armstrong
Earl Armstrong

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is pleased to welcome Earl Armstrong to its Board of Directors.

Armstrong serves as chairman of the board and president of Armstrong Associates Inc. He also serves as president and chairman of Armstrong Marble Inc., a stone fabrication company specializing in marble and granite for high-end residential homes, which he founded in 1991.

Armstrong is chairman of the board of Cary Products Inc., in Dallas, Texas, where he has also served as president. He is on the board of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and was chairman of the board in 2007.

He is a board member of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, where he has served as chairman of the board in past years.

He has also served as vice chair of the Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe and as chairman of the board of Hillside House, a nonprofit housing facility for cerebral palsy residents.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for SBCC.

