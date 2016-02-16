Earl Lee Jackson, Jr., formerly of Santa Barbara, 1925-2016

Posted on February 16, 2016 | 2:06 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Earl Lee Jackson, Jr., departed this life on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2016, in Ventura, California.

Earl was born on Oct. 26, 1925, in Galveston, Texas, to the late Earl Jackson, Sr. and Sarah Chatman Jackson.

Earl attended Central High School in Galveston where he served as student body president in his senior year.

In 1945, he helped aunt Ollie Bee and uncle Jack Jackson drive to San Francisco, California, to live with existing relatives.

A few years later, he moved to Santa Barbara, California, where he met and married the love of his life, sweet Emmaline Earthly. From this union three children were born, David, Beverly and Leonard.

In addition, he helped raise his wife’s two children from a previous marriage, John Earl Booth and Norma Faye Green.

Earl’s work history included employment at the “Talk of the Town” restaurant and he also worked as a chef at the Miramar Hotel.

In 1961, he began a 28-year career with the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he worked as a food supervisor at De La Guerra Commons where students living in the dormitories would come to eat their meals.

Upon retirement in 1989, Earl and Emmaline moved to Prescott, Arizona, and joined Ebony Luke Baptist Church. As a faithful member, he served as a deacon and was very instrumental in helping build a new church.

Earl thoroughly enjoyed family reunions that were held annually in various cities, including Detroit, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Houston.

His easy going style, infectious personality and warm grace endeared him to his cousins, family and friends, both young and old.

In 2014, health issues forced him and Emmaline to relocate back to California, where he was diligently and lovingly cared for by his daughter, Beverly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Jackson, Sr.; his mother, Sarah Jackson; his son, Leonard Jackson; his step-son, John Earl Booth; and step-daughter, Norma Faye Green.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 65 years, Emmaline; his brother, Clyde Owen Jackson of Houston, Texas; his son, David Jackson (André) and his daughter, Beverly Jackson; grandchildren, Maiesha Jackson, J’Don Anderson, John “Boy Booth”, Don Neil, Melody Green, Keith Green; and a host of step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and other dear relatives and friends.

A very “special thanks” to Gloria, Sidney and Sonji Carter of Dawsonville, Gerogia, for their genuine love, thoughtfulness, support and countless kind deeds for as long as our family can remember.

The service will be held on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, at 11 a.m., at Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 430 E. Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, California, followed by interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.