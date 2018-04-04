Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Earl Warren Showgrounds Board to Discuss Selling Piece of Facility to CHP

California Highway Patrol wants to purchase 4-acre piece of the facility for a new headquarters

The Earl Warren Showgrounds board will discuss the California Highway Patrol’s request to purchase a piece of the property for a new headquarters. Click to view larger
The Earl Warren Showgrounds board will discuss the California Highway Patrol’s request to purchase a piece of the property for a new headquarters.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 6, 2017 | 9:38 p.m.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday to talk about selling a piece of its facility to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is interested in acquiring a 4.16-acre piece of the larger 33.9-acre showgrounds facility for its Santa Barbara-area headquarters.

 The CHP site would be along the western site boundary of the showground, and the fair market value of the land is about $7.25 million, according to an appraisal report. 

Earl Warren Showgrounds, at 3400 Calle Real, is managed by the 19th Agricultural District Association, an agency of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Mary Rose, a showgrounds board member, said Thursday's meeting marks the first time the board has reviewed the appraisal report. 

The meeting is a closed-session item because it involves real estate negotiations. 

The CHP would have to purchase land there through the state Department of General Services.

"I have lots of questions," Rose said. "I have lots of issues with the appraisal itself and what the impact would be to the showgrounds."

Rose said the CHP approached the showgrounds, and that any sale would have to make sense for the showgrounds. 

"We are not looking to sell off the property," Rose said.

She said she also wants to know how any money from a sale would be spent. 

"There are a lot of questions," she said. 

The showgrounds was originally developed in the 1950s as a permanent location for the Santa Barbara National Horse and Flower Show, and to attract and support equestrian and agricultural events.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors would need to approve a zoning variance to allow for commercial office space at the site. 

The CHP’s current one-acre facility at 6465 Calle Real in Goleta was built in 1982 and isn’t up to seismic-safety requirements, so the agency needs a replacement station.

“We’re outgrew this place 20 years ago,” said CHP Officer Maria Barriga of the Goleta site. “Were looking for a new place to build an office.”

The CHP had considered a western Goleta site, but it drew fierce opposition from neighborhood residents, who said the proposed 5-acre property north of Hollister Avenue between Las Armas and Via Jero roads was too close to Ellwood School, the Hideaway Bungalows residential development and a planned senior living community.

“The neighborhood shot us down,” Barriga said.

The showgrounds consists of equestrian arenas and livestock facilities, a 22,000-square-foot exhibit hall, 13,000-square-foot Warren Hall, a reception garden, an in‐line hockey facility, an RV parking lot, and other facilities.

The property hosts several events throughout the year, including 10 horse show events, the Santa Barbara County Fair and Expo, and the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Rodeo.  

It also hosts the Santa Barbara Dog Show, flea market, the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, used car sales and shows, antiques shows, the Gem Faire jewelry show, Santa Barbara Home & Garden Lifestyle Expo, Circus Vargas, gun shows and arts festivals.

