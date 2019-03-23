Earl Warren Showgrounds Turns to Line of Credit to Cover Operating Costs

Facing fierce financial headwinds, Earl Warren Showgrounds recently had to take out a line of credit to cover payroll and operating costs through the month of April.

The state-owned facility, at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, also asked and received a year-long extension on two other loans that were due this year.

“We are in some financial trouble,” Ben Sprague, the CEO of the showgrounds, told Noozhawk.

Sprague, who was hired in January, said “times have changed” and that the facility needs to develop a strategic plan for how to move forward.

“We are at a place in time when we have to change,” he said. “It’s sort of been a sleepy little venue for a long time.”

The pressure is on to move fast. The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, April 24-28, is the showgrounds’ biggest moneymaker of the year, and Sprague said he is counting on a successful 2019 to lift the organization out of its financial doldrums.

The showgrounds has an annual operating budget of $2.8 million. It is overseen by a board of directors and, since the State of California owns the land, it doesn’t pay taxes.

The 34-acre showgrounds was built 60 years ago and originally was developed as the site of the Santa Barbara National Horse & Flower Show. It’s part of the state’s 19th Agricultural District and is home to a variety of annual events, from the fair and the Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, to gun, cat, jewelry and orchid shows.

The campus also serves as a staging ground for emergency personnel, as it did during the 2017 Thomas Fire and in the aftermath of the 2018 Montecito flash flooding and debris flows. The showgrounds does not charge for such use.

But the facility isn’t hosting as many for-profit events, and Warren Hall is suffering from deferred maintenance deficiencies. When it rains, the roof leaks, and crews have to put down buckets to catch the drips.

Sprague said it’s time for Earl Warren Showgrounds to improve its marketing of what the facility stands for.

“The way we are perceived in the community is not accurate,” he said. “We are basically a nonprofit that runs a multiuse community events center.”

Sprague said the best immediate way for people to support the showgrounds is to sponsor the fair and attend it.

Showgrounds board president Michael Medel has been a director since 2013.

He said that when the state removed satellite horse betting from the showgrounds in 2009, the organization lost a large source of its revenue. Ever since then, he added, it’s been a struggle to keep the facility afloat.

Medel said hiring a new CEO was a good step toward trying to rebrand the showgrounds. He said he expects the fairgrounds to hold a community forum in the next two months to help figure out “what do we need to do to change our business to survive?”

“We understand how valuable we are to the community,” he said. “I am not sure the community understands how valuable we are.”

Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, said what’s happening to Earl Warren is happening at similar facilities throughout the state.

“The state has left all fairgrounds to work in an independent way and it’s hard,” she said.

Limón said it will be important for the showgrounds to reach out to the community.

“I have been going to the showgrounds my entire life,” she said. “I want to maintain this as a successful resource for the community.”

Sprague said he believes people will step up to support the showgrounds.

“Everyone has been to something memorable there,” he said. “Everyone has a memory there. Everyone has a powerful connection there.”

