Early Childhood Educator David Sobel will Lead ‘In Bloom’ Learning Convention

Antioch University New England’s David Sobel, author and senior faculty member, will serve as one of two keynote speakers at In Bloom in Santa Barbara: Promising Practices in Nature-based Early Childhood Education.

His presentation, “Why Young Children Need Nature,” will highlight the important role that nature and outdoor discovery play in early education.

Hosted by Antioch University Santa Barbara, in partnership with AUNE, the Academy of Forest Kindergarten Teachers and the Wilderness Youth Project, the event will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Open Alternative School in Santa Barbara.

“Time spent in nature, exploring and discovering, will only enhance a child’s education,” said Sobel. “Studies have shown that children who spend a portion of their day outdoors increase their academic achievements. I’m honored for the opportunity to present at the upcoming event in Santa Barbara and look forward to sharing the significance of nature in learning.”

In Bloom in Santa Barbara welcomes all early childhood and early elementary parents, teachers, outdoor educators and administrators with an interest in tying education to the outdoors.

Elaine Gibson, former education director of the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, will present “Creating the Nature Play Area” at the Natural History Museum.

Additionally, the day will feature a variety of nature-centric workshops including: Creating a Willow House, Play is Children’s Work Outside, The Developmental Role of Risk, Cattails Weaving and Cordage-making, Engaging Families: a Forest Kindergarten Program, Play and Games in Outdoor Education, Monarchs in the Classroom and on Ellwood Bluff, Language Development, Nature and Movement and Whittling Sticks and Making Fires with Young Children.

September 19 will be a day of discovery, learning, fun, listening, doing, thinking and playing. Registration is $75.

For more information, call 603.283.2301 or [email protected].

— Brian Dearth represents Antioch University.