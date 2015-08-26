Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Early Childhood Educator David Sobel will Lead ‘In Bloom’ Learning Convention

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University | August 26, 2015 | 9:37 a.m.

Antioch University New England’s David Sobel, author and senior faculty member, will serve as one of two keynote speakers at In Bloom in Santa Barbara: Promising Practices in Nature-based Early Childhood Education.

His presentation, “Why Young Children Need Nature,” will highlight the important role that nature and outdoor discovery play in early education.

 

Hosted by Antioch University Santa Barbara, in partnership with AUNE, the Academy of Forest Kindergarten Teachers and the Wilderness Youth Project, the event will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Open Alternative School in Santa Barbara.

“Time spent in nature, exploring and discovering, will only enhance a child’s education,” said Sobel. “Studies have shown that children who spend a portion of their day outdoors increase their academic achievements. I’m honored for the opportunity to present at the upcoming event in Santa Barbara and look forward to sharing the significance of nature in learning.” 

In Bloom in Santa Barbara welcomes all early childhood and early elementary parents, teachers, outdoor educators and administrators with an interest in tying education to the outdoors.

Elaine Gibson, former education director of the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, will present “Creating the Nature Play Area” at the Natural History Museum.

Additionally, the day will feature a variety of nature-centric workshops including: Creating a Willow House, Play is Children’s Work Outside, The Developmental Role of Risk, Cattails Weaving and Cordage-making, Engaging Families: a Forest Kindergarten Program, Play and Games in Outdoor Education, Monarchs in the Classroom and on Ellwood Bluff, Language Development, Nature and Movement and Whittling Sticks and Making Fires with Young Children. 

September 19 will be a day of discovery, learning, fun, listening, doing, thinking and playing. Registration is $75.

For more information, call 603.283.2301 or [email protected].

— Brian Dearth represents Antioch University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 