Early Foul Trouble Hurts Bishop Girls in Playoff Loss to Pilibos

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego was hamstrung by early foul trouble and visiting Pilibos took advantage and beat the Cardinals, 47-40, in a CIF Division 5AA second-round girls basketball playoff game on Saturday night at the Brick House.

The Cardinals were leading in the first quarter when floor leader Kylie Koeper picked up her third foul. Pilibos went on an 11-1 run to take the lead for good.

"We just never recovered," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "The foul trouble kept (Kylie) from getting into any rhythm."

The Cardinals also hurt themselves with 10 missed free throws in the first half, and Pilibos knocked down six three-pointers to extend its lead.

The Cardinals fought back in the fourth quarter and pulled within five with a minute to go but they only got the ball back one more time as Pilibos got a rebound after a missed free throw.

Natalie Whiting scored 18 points to lead Bishop (13-12), Andrea Castellanos had eight points and Koeper finished with seven. Burich praised the defensive play of freshman Ariana Morones.

