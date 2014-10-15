Early Morning Break-In Reported at Santa Barbara Macy’s

Santa Barbara Police are investigating an early morning break-in that occurred Wednesday in an Upper State Street department store and whether it could be related to other burglaries in the region.

At 5:04 a.m., an alarm was triggered at Macy's in La Cumbre Plaza, 3805 State St., and multiple officers were dispatched to the scene, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

When they arrived on scene, police discovered that the glass door and metal security gate on the Hope Street side of the building had been smashed in by multiple suspects, he said.

"The suspects targeted jewelry cases near the point of entry and were only inside for a few minutes," Harwood said, and did not disclose a dollar amount of items taken because the investigation is still ongoing.

Detectives were working Wednesday morning and were processing the scene for fingerprints and security camera footage.

"We are looking into the possibility that these suspects are responsible for other similar burglaries in Southern California," Harwood said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2300.

