Early Morning Crashes Cause Highway 101 Traffic Tie-Ups at Gaviota

A series of accidents caused traffic congestion on rain-slick Highway 101 in the Gaviota area Monday morning, but no serious injuries were reported.

The first crash occurred just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Gaviota Tunnel, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the found a Chevy Tahoe had on its roof, with the driver out of the vehicle, Eliason said.

As crews were checking out the driver, they observed a motorcycle kicking up sparks as it slid along the pavement, Eliason.

The rider, who sustained only minor injuries, had laid down the motorcycle to avoid stopped traffic in the area of the first crash.

A short time later, near the Highway 1 interchange, a Toyota Tundra overturned and came to rest on its roof, Eliason said.

The driver was able to climb out of the wreckage and was not injured, Eliason said.

Highway 101 was shut down for a time in the area, but has subsequently reopened.

All of the crashes were under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

