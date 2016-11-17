Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Early Morning Fire Causes Major Damage to Santa Barbara Home

Single-famly residence on Scenic Way was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived

Fire caused major damage early Thursday to a home on Scenic Drive in Santa Barbara. No injuries were reported. Click to view larger
Fire caused major damage early Thursday to a home on Scenic Drive in Santa Barbara. No injuries were reported. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 17, 2016 | 8:06 a.m.

Fire caused major damage early Thursday to a single-family home in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at about 5 a.m. in a single-story residence on the 500 block of Scenic Drive, which overlooks the Montecito Country Club, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce.

The first crews on scene found the structure engulfed in fire, De Ponce said, with flames and smoke coming out the structure’s front windows.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the flames with a hose line, while also getting on the roof for ventilation to slow the spread of fire through the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

An elderly neighbor in an adjacent home was evacuated as a precaution, De Ponce said.

Crews remained on scene for several hours doing salvage and overhaul, and an investigator was called in.

Cause of the blaze was under investigation.

A preliminary estimate placed the damage to the structure and its contents at $300,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

No one was home early Thursday when fire broke out at a home on Scenic Drive in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
No one was home early Thursday when fire broke out at a home on Scenic Drive in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

