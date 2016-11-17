Early Morning Fire Causes Major Damage to Santa Barbara Home

Single-famly residence on Scenic Way was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived

Fire caused major damage early Thursday to a single-family home in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at about 5 a.m. in a single-story residence on the 500 block of Scenic Drive, which overlooks the Montecito Country Club, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce.

The first crews on scene found the structure engulfed in fire, De Ponce said, with flames and smoke coming out the structure’s front windows.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the flames with a hose line, while also getting on the roof for ventilation to slow the spread of fire through the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

An elderly neighbor in an adjacent home was evacuated as a precaution, De Ponce said.

Crews remained on scene for several hours doing salvage and overhaul, and an investigator was called in.

Cause of the blaze was under investigation.

A preliminary estimate placed the damage to the structure and its contents at $300,000.

