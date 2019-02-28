Early Morning Fire Causes Significant Damage to Lompoc Home

An early morning caused significant damage to a residence in south Lompoc on Thursday, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

At 4:15 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of South O Street, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Crews arrived on scene to find the single-family home engulfed in flames, Federmann said.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and searched the home, confirming no one was inside.

After 18 minutes, firefighters had knocked down the fire and began extensive overhaul based on a large fire load.

No one was injured and the crews kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes, Federmann added.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

