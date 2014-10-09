Early Morning Fire Damages Santa Maria Home

A fire that damaged a single-family home early Thursday in Santa Maria is considered suspicious, according to the city Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South College Drive, said fire Battalion Chief Mike Barneich.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames, which were extending into the residence, Barneich said.

"An aggressive interior attack coordinated with vertical ventilation quickly knocked down the main body of fire," Barneich said. "A thorough search of the residence resulted in no injuries or fatalities."

No estimate of damage was given.

The blaze, which is considered suspicious, remained under investigation, he said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.