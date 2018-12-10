Early Morning Fire Destroys Residential Structure in Gaviota Area

Single-story home was being used as a ranch office; cause of blaze under investigation

A residential structure was destroyed by fire on Sunday on a ranch in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 4:40 a.m. to a single-story residence on the 1100 block of Refugio Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, they found the building, which was being used as an office, engulfed in flames, Zaniboni said.

It took crews about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported, and the structure was declared a total loss, Zaniboni said.

And investigator was dispatched to search for the cause of the fire.

