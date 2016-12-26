Early Morning Fire Destroys RV in Los Olivos

Firefighters are able to prevent flames from damaging adjacent home

A recreational vehicle was destroyed by fire in Los Olivos early Monday, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to an adjacent residence.

Crews were called out at 4:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Santa Ynez Street, where they found the RV engulfed in flames, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No one was inside the RV at the time, Zaniboni said, adding that the residents of the home were out of town at the time.

The RV was parked about 10 feet from the home, but firefighters were able to protect the structure from damage.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze was under investigation, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.