Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Early Morning Fires Keep Santa Barbara Crews Busy

One person suffers injuries in a single-story home on the Eastside; 90 minutes earlier, a fire broke out in a portable toilet near a construction site

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 28, 2014 | 9:21 a.m.

One person suffered minor injuries early Friday when a fire broke out at a single-story home on the city's Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on the 1100 block of Carpinteria Street, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

Four occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector, and were able to safely evacuate the structure, Pitney said.

One was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined further medical attention, Pitney said.

Firefighters arrived to find the front of the home engulfed in flames, Pitney said, but were able to contain the fire to two front rooms of the home — a kitchen and a bedroom.

He noted that it was pouring rain at the time of the fire.

Investigators were still searching for the cause of the fire.

The home was left uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was alerted to provide shelter for the residents, Pitney said.

Santa Barbara firefighters douse a fire that broke out early Friday in a portable toilet near a construction site on Santa Barbara Street. (Urban Hikers photo)

About 90 minutes earlier, firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Santa Barbara Street, where they found a portable toilet on fire, Pitney said.

A nearby resident was attempting to douse the flames, which were quickly controlled by fire crews.

The portable toilet was destroyed, and there was some charring to a nearby building that is under construction.

Investigators also were searching for the cause of that fire.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 