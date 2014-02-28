Early Morning Fires Keep Santa Barbara Crews Busy

One person suffers injuries in a single-story home on the Eastside; 90 minutes earlier, a fire broke out in a portable toilet near a construction site

One person suffered minor injuries early Friday when a fire broke out at a single-story home on the city's Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on the 1100 block of Carpinteria Street, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

Four occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector, and were able to safely evacuate the structure, Pitney said.

One was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined further medical attention, Pitney said.

Firefighters arrived to find the front of the home engulfed in flames, Pitney said, but were able to contain the fire to two front rooms of the home — a kitchen and a bedroom.

He noted that it was pouring rain at the time of the fire.

Investigators were still searching for the cause of the fire.

The home was left uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was alerted to provide shelter for the residents, Pitney said.

About 90 minutes earlier, firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Santa Barbara Street, where they found a portable toilet on fire, Pitney said.

A nearby resident was attempting to douse the flames, which were quickly controlled by fire crews.

The portable toilet was destroyed, and there was some charring to a nearby building that is under construction.

Investigators also were searching for the cause of that fire.

