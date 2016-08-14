Early Morning Highway 101 Crash Kills 1, Seriously Injures 3 Others

A Colorado man was killed and three other people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast west of Goleta.

A 2005 Saturn Vue driven by Jean A. Antognini, 74, of Lompoc, was northbound on the highway just east of El Capitan Ranch Road shortly before 2 a.m. when it left the roadway and overturned into the center median, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. James Richards.

He said two passengers in the compact sport utility vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, and were ejected in the crash.

Antognini, who had to be freed from the wreckage by Santa Barbara County firefighters, suffered major injuries, and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on her condition were not available.

A 19-year-old man from Centennial, Colo., also suffered major injuries, and died later at the hospital, Richards said.

His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Avalon Jean McFarland, 19, also of Centennial, sustained moderate injuries, as did a 10-year-old girl from Rochester, N.M., whose name was withheld because of her age.

The Vue came to rest on its wheels, partially blocking the left southbound lane, in an area without highway lighting.

It subsequently was struck by two southbound vehicles, although the collisions were glancing and relatively minor, Richards said.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

