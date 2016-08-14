Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:24 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Early Morning Highway 101 Crash Kills 1, Seriously Injures 3 Others

Wreck occurred in northbound lanes near El Capitan Ranch Road; 2 victims ejected from car

One man was killed and three other people were seriously injured early Sunday when this Saturn Vue overtuned into the center median on Highway 101 west of Goleta.
One man was killed and three other people were seriously injured early Sunday when this Saturn Vue overtuned into the center median on Highway 101 west of Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 14, 2016 | 9:35 a.m.

A Colorado man was killed and three other people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast west of Goleta.

A 2005 Saturn Vue driven by Jean A. Antognini, 74, of Lompoc, was northbound on the highway just east of El Capitan Ranch Road shortly before 2 a.m. when it left the roadway and overturned into the center median, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. James Richards.

He said two passengers in the compact sport utility vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, and were ejected in the crash.

Antognini, who had to be freed from the wreckage by Santa Barbara County firefighters, suffered major injuries, and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on her condition were not available.

A 19-year-old man from Centennial, Colo., also suffered major injuries, and died later at the hospital, Richards said.

His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Avalon Jean McFarland, 19, also of Centennial, sustained moderate injuries, as did a 10-year-old girl from Rochester, N.M., whose name was withheld because of her age.

The Vue came to rest on its wheels, partially blocking the left southbound lane, in an area without highway lighting.

It subsequently was struck by two southbound vehicles, although the collisions were glancing and relatively minor, Richards said.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County firefighters carry a crash victim to a waiting ambulance early Sunday. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters carry a crash victim to a waiting ambulance early Sunday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
