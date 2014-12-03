Early Morning Burglary, Sexual Battery Reported in Isla Vista

UCSB police are searching for a suspect reported to have committed a burglary and sexual battery inside an Isla Vista home early Wednesday.

At 4:45 a.m., a Hispanic male reportedly entered a residence in the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde, where "he exposed himself and sexually battered a female inside that residence," according to a notification sent Wednesday morning from UCSB police to the campus community.

When confronted, the suspect left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is handling the case.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male, short and heavy set with a buzz cut and wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff s Tip Line at 805.681.4171 or at its website by clicking here.

