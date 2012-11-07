Bed Tax Hikes Approved in Four Local Cities

Proposals to increase the bed taxes in four cities in Santa Barbara County were approved in four local cities Tuesday night.



A majority of votes is needed in order for the hike to pass in Carpinteria, Buellton, Goleta and Solvang.

The bed tax, also called the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), is a fee charged visitors staying in hotels, hostels, or similar commercial accommodations for less or equal to 30 days.

Carpinteria’s Measure E, Buellton’s Measure D, Goleta’s Measure H, and Solvang’s Measure Z all propose to rise the tax from current 10 percent to 12 percent.

Santa Barbara’s bed tax was increased to 12 percent in 2001.

In September this year, the tax brought in $1,378,500 to the city — an increase of 9.8 percent from the previous year. Two percent of the tax collected goes to the Clean Water and Creek Restoration programs.

Entering the fifth month of the city’s fiscal year, the growth of the tax collected is 6.7 percent so far, slightly above the predicted 6.1 percent in the adopted budget.

According to Santa Barbara City’s website, the tax is collected to help fund community improvements in order to nourish future tourism.