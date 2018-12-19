Pixel Tracker

Wrestling

Early Wins by Abraham Perdomo, Diego Cruz Spark Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Over San Marcos

Conner Lee Click to view larger
Conner Lee of Dos Pueblos tries to pin Anthony Martinez of San Marcos in their 160-pound bout. Lee got the pin at 1:14 of the second period. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 19, 2018 | 10:53 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos wrestling coaches were a little nervous when the draw to determine where to start Thursday’s Channel League crosstown dual match with San Marcos was set at 145 pounds.

That meant the Chargers would be going up against two undefeated wrestlers in the first two bouts.

Chargers Abraham Perdomo at 145 and Diego Cruz at 152 pounds rose to the challenge and scored wins by decision to spark Dos Pueblos to a 51-15 dual match victory before an enthusiastic crowd at Sovine Gym.

Perdomo was awarded a penalty point to break a 5-5 tie and scored a one-point escape and a two-point takedown in the last 25 seconds to defeat Thomas Vadnais, 9-5. Vadnais entered the night with a 13-0 record and a MVP award from the Channel Islands Invitational.

Cruz followed with an impressive 10-3 decision over previously undefeated Brandon Gonzalez.

Abraham Perdomo Click to view larger
Abraham Perdomo of DP tries to turn Thomas Vadnais of San Marcos on his back. Perdomo scored a 9-5 victory. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The two early wins gave DP all the momentum it needed to beat the revived San Marcos program.

“Abraham came out and stayed in good positions, took his time and got a huge win against one of their best guys. And back to back, Diego Cruz takes out their other big gun,” said DP coach Anthony Califano.

Conner Lee wrestled at 160 pounds instead of 170 and recorded the first pin of the night for DP. He used his quickness to put Anthony Martinez on his back at 1:14 of the second period, giving the Chargers a 12-0 lead.

“With that (2-0) start, we were considering moving Conner up, but we were like, ‘Let’s leave him at 160 and we’ll just roll,’” Califano said.

The Chargers kept rolling as they got another win from Emmanuel Golban at 170 pounds.

He came on strong in the third period and decisioned Juan Salas, 7-2. Ahead 3-1, Golban recovered from a precarious situation and scored a two-point takedown to open up some breathing room. He then finished off Salas with another takedown with nine seconds left in the final period.

“He’s a second-year wrestler and he’s actually up a weight class and he goes out and gets a win,” raved Califano about Golban’s performance.

Down 15-0, San Marcos got back in the match with consecutive wins from Miguel Sanchez and Matt Pencek.

Sanchez flipped DP’s Sean Ortiz before pinning him at 27.2 of the first period of the 182-pound weight class.

At 195, Pencek earned a two-point takedown late in the second period to take 3-2 lead and held Aden Jones scoreless in the third to eke out the victory and pull the Royals to 15-9.

Dos Pueblos then got wins from its heavyweights. Jackson Stetler, recovered from an apparent knee tweak in the first period against Chris Velasquez, scored a two-point reversal to break a 4-4 tie in the third period and went on to win the 220-pound bout, 7-4.

Robert Ulmer of the Chargers pinned Alejandro Rios at 16 seconds of the first period, giving DP a 24-9 team advantage.

Diego Cruz Click to view larger
DP’s Diego Cruz prepares to throw Brandon Gonzalez to the mat in their 152-pound match. Cruz won by a 10-3 decision. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Charlly Ramirez-Padilla dominated his bout at 106 pounds, beating Daniel Velasquez by a technical fall (16-0).

San Marcos picked up a victory at 113 pounds as Jose Lopez rolled DP’s Jayden Pratt and got him on his back for a first-period pin. Those were the last points scored by the Royals.

Like Califano, San Marcos coach Danny Sifuentes said the first two bouts set the tone for the night.

“I needed my big guys to step up. Unfortunately, … reality check,” he said.

The result, he noted, will motivate his wrestlers to get better.

“We’re going to work even harder now. We’re going to get back into the room and grind. We’re going to take it to the next level. This is good for my boys. I’m happy we smelled defeat this early. We’ll see them again in CIF,” said Sifuentes.

Dos Pueblos finished the night getting pins from Telmo Ortiz-Mendoza (120 pounds) Sean Yamasaki (126) and Kade Uyesaka 148) and a 9-0 major decision by Anthony Martinez (130).

“I’m really proud of these guys, I’m proud how they battled,” Califano said. “It’s really nice to get a big league win.”

He admitted he was nervous going into the match against a Royals team that had posted good results.

“They’ve had some success and we were worried. But we were ready,” Califano said.

He praised San Marcos for turning the program around.

“They’re good and it does create some local excitement. “I have to hand it to those guys for doing a good job.  We had to be ready and have our ‘A’ game ready. We slip up and it could be a different score.”

He also gave a shout out to assistant Marc Fidel.

“We’ve been coaching together since 2003, the first league title we had together,” Califano said.”We’ve been really co-coaches; we each have our strengths. Marc is like our spiritual leader, so to speak. He gets the guys fired up. It’s been an awesome ride with him, starting with the championship in 2003 to now working on our fifth in a row.”

