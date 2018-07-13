Earn Vital, Professional Computer Skills at SBCC Career Skills Institute

Job seekers and professionals looking for a leg up in the workplace can gain valuable skills in the widely used Microsoft Word program this summer at SBCC’s Career Skills Institute.

Students can complete Introduction to MS Word, which can also be a first step to obtaining the Basic Office Software Skills Certificate.



Students learn key steps in document creation including entering text, revising, formatting, previewing and printing. The class can be taken on its own and students can choose to earn a Basic Office Software Skills Certificate, which includes two more required classes and an elective.

“Regardless of the field of desired employment, knowledge in the Microsoft Office family of programs is a must,” said Jeanette Chian, Associate Director, SBCC School of Extended Learning. “The Basic Office Software Skills Certificate is the best way to not only gain that knowledge, but also a clear way to display those skills for employers.”



Introduction to MS Word (CRN 80681) will be held July 16-25, Mondays & Wednesdays 9-11:15 a.m. at the Wake Campus, SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.



To complete the certificate, students can take these required courses and select between one of the additional electives in the fall:



Required

Oct. 16-Nov. 6 Tuesdays 6:30-8:55 p.m. Basic PowerPoint (PC) CRN 40690

or

Nov. 1-15 Thursdays Noon-2:15 p.m. CRN 39676

Sept. 6-27 Thursdays Noon-2:15 p.m. Intro to Excel CRN 39323

or

Sept. 18-Oct. 9 Tuesdays 6:30-8:55 p.m. CRN 39822



Electives

Nov. 3-11 Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Basic Outlook CRN 39322

Nov. 14-Dec. 12 Wednesdays 12:30-2:45 p.m. Basic Spreadsheets for Beginners CRN 40698

Oct. 10-Nov. 7 12:30-2:45 p.m. Word Processing Basics for Beginners CRN 39319



An application is required and can be completed online at sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Rd., or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute certificates include digital badges that can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes to easily showcase competitive skills to employers.

Daytime, evening and weekend classes fit any schedule.



Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills.

The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with tuition–free certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers.

Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 805.683.8282.

To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.



About Santa Barbara City College

Founded in 1909, Santa Barbara City College currently serves approximately 15,000 students each semester who enroll in courses for transfer preparation, career education, and foundational skills. SBCC was the 2013-2015 national co-winner of the prestigious Aspen Institute Prize for Community College Excellence.

The college was recognized for its quality and focus in four areas: facilitating underrepresented and minority student success, student learning outcomes, degree completion and transfer rates, and labor market success in securing good jobs after college.



Our Mission: As a public community college dedicated to the success of each student…



Santa Barbara City College provides students a diverse learning environment that inspires curiosity and discovery, promotes global responsibility and fosters opportunity for all.