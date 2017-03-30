Chumash Earth Day Nurtures Mother Earth

Creek cleanup and tree plantings are among planet-friendly activities on tap

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ environmental department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Elders’ Park on the Santa Ynez Reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane.

The event will feature activities for all ages including tree plantings, rock-wall climbing, a creek cleanup, raffle prizes, and arts and crafts. Rob Larkin will provide music. Lunch items will be for sale, and free parking is available onsite.

A highlight of the day will be a Paws Up for Pets youth booth hosted by C.A.R.E.4Paws.

In addition to fun activities, the Paws Up for Pets booth will offer low-cost vaccines and microchips from its mobile clinic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees can register for future free or low-cost spay/neuter appointments.

Representatives from local businesses and groups will attend, including Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Solar, Santa Barbara Blueberries, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, UCSB’s American Indian & Indigenous Gardens Alliance, Down To Earth Gardening Solutions.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day, contact Julio Carillo, 688-7997, or email [email protected]

The environmental department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to responsibly manage natural resources for sustained social, cultural, spiritual and economic prosperity.

The department administers several programs in the areas of waste, water and energy. For more information, visit www.syceo.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.