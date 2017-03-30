Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Earth Day Nurtures Mother Earth

Creek cleanup and tree plantings are among planet-friendly activities on tap

Kids can enjoy arts and crafts activities at April 29 Chumash Earth Day event.
Kids can enjoy arts and crafts activities at April 29 Chumash Earth Day event. (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | March 30, 2017 | 2:41 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ environmental department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Elders’ Park on the Santa Ynez Reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane.

The event will feature activities for all ages including tree plantings, rock-wall climbing, a creek cleanup, raffle prizes, and arts and crafts. Rob Larkin will provide music. Lunch items will be for sale, and free parking is available onsite.

A highlight of the day will be a Paws Up for Pets youth booth hosted by C.A.R.E.4Paws.

In addition to fun activities, the Paws Up for Pets booth will offer low-cost vaccines and microchips from its mobile clinic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees can register for future free or low-cost spay/neuter appointments.

Representatives from local businesses and groups will attend, including Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Solar, Santa Barbara Blueberries, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, UCSB’s American Indian & Indigenous Gardens Alliance, Down To Earth Gardening Solutions.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day, contact Julio Carillo, 688-7997, or email [email protected]

The environmental department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to responsibly manage natural resources for sustained social, cultural, spiritual and economic prosperity.

The department administers several programs in the areas of waste, water and energy. For more information, visit www.syceo.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 