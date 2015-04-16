Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:58 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park Invites Santa Barbara to ‘Stand Up for Climate’

By Ana Mezic, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | April 16, 2015 | 4:20 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council is encouraging everyone to go green this weekend at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival.

Booths are setting up for the festivities, and there will be activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Alameda Park. 

The theme for this year's Earth Day Festival is "Stand Up for Climate," and activities will include yoga lessons, a variety of musical performances from artists such as Soul Majestic and Spencer the Gardner, a green and versatile food court to choose from, and a beer and wine garden.  

Earth Day will feature more than 200 exhibits, a main stage for musical performances and and three mini-stages for demonstrations. Detailed schedules are available on the festival's website

At the main stage, New Noise Music Foundation will present their dance-centric round-up of popular and local bands, with Zach Gill (of ALO) headlining Saturday and Anuhea headlining Sunday afternoon.

The three smaller stages — the Roots Stage, Kids Stage, and Sports and Rec Stage — will each feature unique and interactive presentations. 

At the Roots Stage, attendees can learn how to create their own living art walls, prepare raw foods and earth-friendly cocktails, and even brew their own kombucha tea. Kids can get an environmental education through games, music, and activities at the Kids Stage, and the Sports Stage will provide festival-goers with the opportunity to get their bodies moving through yoga, Zumba, surf demonstrations, martial arts and more. 

Earth Day's food court will be more sustainable than in previous years because every vendor has committed to sourcing at least 50 percent of their food from local sources, according to the CEC. It will be located on the east side of Alameda Park, along Sola Street.

The Beer and Wine Garden, located near the main stage, will offer beer from Firestone Brewery and local wines from Gainey Vineyard, Pali Wine Co., and Fess Parker Winery for attendees over 21. Reusable steel pints from the CEC will be available for purchase to reduce plastic cup usage.

Earth Day will feature a free bike valet near the corner of Anacapa and Micheltorena streets as well as a repair shop hosted by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and sponsored by Citrix. 

The Santa Barbara Green Car Show is presenting the largest annual free showcase of electric, hydrogen, and other alternative fuel automobiles on the West Coast, and is the longest-running public Green Car Show in the United States.

A tiny house on display at the festival will demonstrate the building process and show off technologies that help reduce the carbon footprint and build smaller.

All daytime activities are free but the festival is hosting an Eat Local Dinner, for $100 a ticket, at 7 p.m. Saturday to showcase local, seasonal ingredients. Tickets can be purchased through the CEC.

A March for Climate will start at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and will be led by Snook the Sloth, stilt walkers, children and families. 

The CEC was created about a year after the devastating 1969 oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, which inspired a local group of committed and concerned citizens to take a closer look at environmental systems. 

In CEC’s first act as a newly established nonprofit organization, it hosted one of the first Earth Day celebrations in the U.S. in 1970.

— Ana Mezic is a Noozhawk intern. She can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

